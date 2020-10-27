Woot Math absorbed by Boston educational nonprofit

Education-technology and online tutoring startup Simbulus Inc., which does business as Woot Math, has been acquired by Boston-based nonprofit group Saga Education.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures, millions of students started this school year behind. To address COVID-19 learning loss, which disproportionately affects historically underserved students, schools and districts need to provide high-dosage, individualized tutoring,” Saga president Alan Safran said in a news release announcing the deal, terms of which have not been disclosed. “The bold and innovative technology coming out of Woot Math is a great addition to helping Saga accelerate our efforts to scale the program by making it more affordable, more accessible.”

Saga intends to make Woot Math’s suite of tools and tutoring technology more widely available and at a reduced cost to school districts and teachers, the release said.

Woot Math CEO Krista Marks will join Saga as the group’s new chief product officer.

“The platform was designed specifically for effective and engaging remote instruction of mathematics. Working with Saga gave us a terrific chance to see first hand how we are stronger together in our efforts to help young people succeed,” she said in a statement.

Woot Math’s team of 12 will continue to operate out of the firm’s Boulder offices.

