Boulder County Coroner identifies 2 who died on Diagonal Highway

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the man and woman who died in a car crash Oct. 10 on the Diagonal Highway near Oxford Road.

The 58-year-old man was identified as Robert Melanson and the 57-year-old woman was identified as Cindi Melanson, both of Longmont, according to a news release.

Autopsies have been completed and the cause and manner of death for both are pending further investigation, the release said.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis previously said the man, Robert Melanson, was driving a Ford pickup and was at a stop sign on Oxford Road. He drove on to the highway into the path of a BMW driven by an 18-year-old Firestone man, Lewis said.

The 18-year-old, who was driving west, had the right of way, Lewis said.

Robert Melanson was ejected and died at the scene, Lewis said. His passenger, Cindi Melanson, was able to get out of the car after the crash but also died of her injuries at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Lewis said. The crash ignited a fire on the highway median that included cars and vegetation.