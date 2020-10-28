GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Downtown Boulder Foundation creates advisory board

Downtown Boulder Foundation creates advisory board

The Downtown Boulder Foundation is seeking applicants for its newly created Community Advisory Board.

Board members will serve a one-year term beginning in January 2021 and will explore solutions and programs to increase community engagement and promote inclusivity downtown.

The Downtown Boulder Foundation will work with Equity Consultants of Colorado to form the inaugural board.

“We’re striving to create a diverse and inclusive selection of candidates which represent the voice of the community,” Chip, CEO of Downtown Boulder, said in a prepared statement. “Our selection process will aim to select members from various people groups that are often left out of decisions that impact underrepresented communities.”

Applications for the Community Advisory Board are being accepted through Friday, Nov. 6. Individuals interested in applying may visit DowntownAdvisory.org.

The Downtown Boulder Foundation is a nonprofit organization created in 2017 to support the civic and cultural strength of downtown Boulder.

