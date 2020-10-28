WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette to hold virtual fundraiser

WOW! Children’s Museum in Lafayette announced the annual WOW! on Tap Fundraiser is going virtual at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13. Community members are invited to join on Zoom to celebrate the museum’s 24th birthday and purchase a party box to participate in the live event.

Each box, either for two or four people, includes materials to use during the event and games designed by WOW! team members and community partners that test people’s creativity, knowledge and skills. According to a release, all proceeds raised support the museum and help keep its doors open.

“What fun it has been watching our community come together for this special virtual event, which supports our critical efforts to remain a vital resource in these difficult times,” said Joanna Cagan, Executive Director at WOW! Children’s Museum in the release. “We wanted a fundraiser that was truly fun for the entire family and that’s what participants are going to get.”

Scheduled activities during the fundraiser include birthday party hat decorating, a tea science experiment with WOW!’s Education Team, an origami lesson with The Read Queen Bookstore, cookie decorating, a special message from Gov. Jared Polis and a birthday song from Jeff and Paige.

Supplies needed for party hat decorating, the tea experiment, the origami lesson and cookie decorating will all be included in party boxes, along with activity instructions and surprises.

Party boxes can be picked up curbside at WOW! Children’s Museum starting on Nov. 11. A box for two will cost $45 and a box for four will cost $55. Purchases can be made online at charityauction.bid/WOWONTAP20.

A silent auction, chance to win games and a paddle raiser will also be held during the event, the release stated. People can purchase chance to win tickets for the museum’s Wine Pull, must be 21 or older to play, or their LIVE Make It Go Races. The silent auction will open Nov. 9 for pre-event bidding.

In addition, WOW! has partnered with Lucky Pie in Louisville for pizza kits and cocktails for the celebration. Pizza ingredients are being provided by Lucky Pie to be made at home and salads and beverages can be added on to an order. Orders must be placed by Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. at forms.gle/1gdCEkM3VGszV8RC9.

The Zoom link to attend will be provided after party box registration. For more information about the virtual event, visit the event page at wowchildrensmuseum.org/get-involved/wow-on-tap/.