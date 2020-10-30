Boulder County asks Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to suspend permits

Boulder County on Thursday sent a letter urging the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to suspend 17 previously approved permits that allow Extraction Oil & Gas to drill oil and gas wells on property near the county’s border with Weld County.

In addition to suspending the 17 approved permits, Boulder County Senior Attorney Kate Burke said the county also requested that the commission delay decisions regarding an additional 14 permits that currently are on hold, considering Boulder County and Extraction Oil & Gas are in the midst of litigation. Burke said the county hopes the state oil and gas commission will pull back the permits until a judge issues a favorable ruling for Extraction.

However, Burke acknowledged COGCC is under no obligation to respond.

Megan Castle, spokesperson with the state oil and gas commission, wrote in an email that the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission spent the day in rulemaking hearings and had not had the opportunity to review the letter yet.

The letter comes a day after the county filed an emergency motion requesting that the court lift a stay on pending litigation between the oil and gas company and Boulder County. A hearing regarding the emergency motion involving Extraction Oil & Gas has been scheduled for Nov. 6 in Delaware bankruptcy court, where the oil company in June filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Denver-based company, which is spearheading the Weld County drilling project, is incorporated in Delaware. Its bankruptcy allows the company to reorganize and allows an automatic stay on pending litigation.

Because of the “imminent drilling plans,” Boulder County wants a judge to lift the stay so its appeals on two lawsuits the county filed challenging Extraction’s legal rights to drill on the protected property can move forward.

The county chose to file the emergency motion after a Boulder County resident informed county officials that Extraction Oil & Gas intended to begin construction on 21 oil and gas wells as soon as Nov. 11. A letter from Extraction to landowners near the drilling site — which is included in the court documents — explains the company’s plans to drill wells at the northeast corner of Weld County roads 1 and 20. The 2,720-acre drilling unit is south of Longmont and east of Boulder County.

Brian Cain, an Extraction Oil & Gas media representative, on Wednesday said Extraction has no plans to “complete” the wells until a judge rules on the appeals.

Boulder County, on the other hand, worries initial work could be irreparable.

“Moreover, the damage done by even preparatory construction activities on the high-value agricultural property protected by the County’s conservation easement would be impossible to fully repair,” the county wrote in its letter to the COGCC.