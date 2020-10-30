BVSD lunch distribution hours to change

The Boulder Valley School District’s lunch distribution hours will be consolidated to one mid-day distribution time starting Monday.

Families can pick up 14 meals worth of food per student from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Monday at one of seven sites. No paperwork or verification of enrollment is needed. Families who cannot pick up food at that time are asked to contact their school, which may be able to coordinate home delivery of meals.

The Food distribution sites are Sanchez Elementary in Lafayette; Crest View Elementary in Boulder; Columbine Elementary in Boulder; Emerald Elementary in Broomfield; Louisville Middle; Nederland Middle-Senior High; and Manhattan Middle in Boulder.

For students attending in-person school, the USDA recently agreed to extend free breakfast and lunch to all students through the end of the school year.