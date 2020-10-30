Fairview High’s Deb Darnell receives gifted educator of year award

Deb Darnell, a gifted adviser and instructor at Boulder’s Fairview High School, recently was named a Colorado Educator of the Year by the Colorado Association for the Gifted and Talented.

Darnell has worked with gifted students in Boulder Valley for 20 years, including 14 years at Boulder’s Southern Hills Middle School. At Southern Hills, she started or supported more than 30 clubs and activities aimed at gifted students — but open to all students — and conducted weekly lunch discussion groups for gifted students.

Her educational goal, according to a press release about the award, is to provide opportunities for gifted students to grow emotionally, intellectually and physically, in and out of the classroom.