GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

FormFactor acquires High Precision Devices

News
Boulder Area news

FormFactor acquires High Precision Devices

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A California company has acquired Boulder-based High Precision Devices Inc., a maker of precision scientific instruments.

FormFactor Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM), based in Livermore, Calif., completed its acquisition of HPD, which provides scientific instruments, including cryogenic probe systems and cryostats, capable of extreme low temperatures. The technology is used in development of quantum computing, superconducting computing and ultra-sensitive sensor markets.

FormFactor said in a press release that the acquisition will complement its existing line of cryogenic wafer probe systems and cryogenic engineering probes.

“We are pleased to welcome HPD’s team to FormFactor and are excited about adding their expertise, technologies and products in cryogenic test and measurement, an area that is evolving rapidly with revolutionary applications like quantum computing,” FormFactor CEO Mike Slessor said in a statement.

FormFactor Thursday reported third-quarter revenue of $178 million, compared with $140.6 million for the same period a year ago. Net income totaled $22.9 million, up from $8.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

The HPD acquisition occurred after the end of the third quarter.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Christopher Wood | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. The Realtor Hall of Fame

    Fred Smith belongs in the Realtor Hall of Fame! Actually, he has been a RE/MAX Hall of Fame member since...
  2. The Best Thanksgiving Turkey Ever

    Are you ready to serve the best Thanksgiving turkey ever? You can if you order yours from Your Butcher, Frank,...
  3. Expert Commercial Plumbing Services

    Kerwin Plumbing & Heating serves many local businesses with expert commercial plumbing services. Their projects include schools, large retail projects,...
  4. Your Go-To Liquor Store

    Make Twin Peaks Liquor your go-to liquor store! You’ll find more of what you’re shopping for here, from a wall...
  5. Custom Stone Signage

    Custom stone signage adds upscale appeal to your home or business. Landmark Monuments creates eye-catching stone signs that set your...