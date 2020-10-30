Justin Herbert, Chargers’ red-hot rookie QB, presents big challenge for Broncos

The Broncos’ defense faces a rookie quarterback on Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High. Imagine the possibilities.

Blitzes, sacks, interceptions, mayhem.

After hassling Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes last week and sacking him three times, facing a raw rookie should be a breeze. Right?

Not necessarily. Because the rookie QB in question is the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, the former Oregon Duck who’s already flashing star power early in his NFL career. In the ‘Bolts 39-29 victory over Jacksonville last Sunday, Herbert became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 yards, pass for three touchdowns, run for a TD and throw no interceptions in a victory.

“Ultimately, this guy is just very talented,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Thursday. “It looks like he’s made up of the right stuff to be a quarterback in the NFL and fortunately for them and unfortunately for us, I think they’ve found their quarterback for the next 10-15 years.”

Thursday, Herbert was named NFL offensive rookie of the month for October. In three starts, he posted a 122.2 passer rating, the best in history during October by a rookie with at least 50 passing attempts. Herbert threw at least three touchdowns in each game while throwing 10 total TDs vs. only one interception.

Fangio, the man charged with masterminding a game plan to stop Herbert, is impressed with how the Chargers have developed their special talent.

“He throws the deep ball really well, he throws the intermediate stuff well and he’s obviously very athletic,” Fangio said. “They’ve done a good job coaching him and adapting their offense to his skill set and he’s really played well these past three weeks.”

In his career as a head coach and defensive coordinator, Fangio has schemed for rookie QBs a number of times, with mixed results.

Last season, in the fourth start of his career, Gardner Minshew led Jacksonville to a 26-24 win at Denver, completing 19-of-33 passes for 213 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. The Broncos did sack him five times.

In Week 16, the Broncos roughed up Detroit’s David Blough in a 24-12 win at Denver. Blough threw for only 117 yards and was sacked four times.

It will be interesting to see what defensive scheme Fangio concocts for Herbert. All-out blitzing could be risky, because, against the blitz, Justin Herbert has thrown for 456 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions, good enough for a league-best 137.4 passer rating.

“He can for sure make plays with his feet,” Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said. “He’s a rookie but he’s back there comfortable and confident. He’s throwing the ball like a guy who’s been in the league for years. He’s running it with confidence. It’s going to be a good challenge for this defense.”

With or without a blitz package, Chubb said the Broncos must generate pressure.

“As a front four, we’ve got to get after him as much as we can and not let him have those escape lanes,” Chubb said. “I know those guys on the back end are going to hold it down for us and we’re going to make it happen for them. I feel like if we have all 11 guys on the same page on the defensive side then we should be good.”

For a 6-foot-6, 236-pound QB, Herbert runs remarkably well and has a strong arm. His 70-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Guyton against the Jaguars was a thing of beauty. But it’s the mental approach to the game where Herbert has improved the most as the season moves along.

“It’s a big jump from college to the NFL,” Herbert said. “The guys on the opposite side of the ball are fast and they can make plays. Adjusting to the speed of the game, seeing it, and experiencing it, has been really helpful.”

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn concurred, saying he’s seen a steady, week-to-week growth from his rookie QB.

“I think he’s done some things to get better every single week and even last week, when we weren’t clicking, he found different ways to move the ball, whether it was checking down to the backs or taking off and getting the first down,” Lynn said. “I thought that was growth. He’s a young quarterback who has a lot to learn. I just like the fact he works his tail off and is continually improving.”

The Broncos host San Diego Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday at Empower Field. As head coach of the Broncos (2019) and as defensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears (2016-18), Vic Fangio has experienced mixed results facing rookie QBs. A closer look:

C-A-Yds TD/INT Sacks-Yds Rating Result G. Minshew, J’ville (2019) 19-33-213 2/0 5-27 97.2 Jaguars 26, Broncos 24* D. Blough, Detroit (2019) 12-24-0117 1/0 4-22 78 Broncos 24, Lions 12* S. Darnold, N.Y. Jets (2018) 14-29-153 1/0 1-3 75.8 Bears 24, Jets 10* N. Mullens, San Fran. (2018) 22-38-241 0/1 1-9 65.8 Bears 14, 49ers 9 D. Kizer, Cleveland (2017) 18-36-182 0/2 1-4 41.7 Bears 20, Browns 3* C. Wentz, Philadelphia (2016) 21-34-190 1/0 2-10 86.6 Eagles 29, Bears 14* D. Prescott, Dallas (2016) 19-24-248 1/0 0-0 123.6 Cowboys 31, Bears 17 Overall 125-208-1344 6/5 14-75 81.2 4-3 record

*Home game for Fangio