Man formally charged in connection to Boulder park murder

A 36-year-old man has been formally charged in connection to the murder of a man found dead Saturday in a Boulder park.

Zachary Ryan Miller is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder and robbery. Miller is being held without bond.

Police said the victim, identified by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office as Christopher Havens, 46, appeared to have been beaten to death with a pipe.

Miller was found nearby with blood on his shoes and coat and Haven’s phone in his pocket.

According to an affidavit released Tuesday, police were called to the 2600 block of Walnut Street at 11:18 a.m. Saturday after Havens was found dead on a mattress outside.

Police said Havens had severe head trauma and was declared dead at the scene. A preliminary examination would later show almost the entire left side of his skull was fractured.

According to the affidavit, police found a bloody pipe at the scene as well as blood spatter on the mattress and a nearby tree.

Police had responded to the area the night before for a loitering complaint, and officers said they found Havens there and told him he could not camp in the area.

According to the affidavit, a witness said he was drinking with Havens in the area sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight. The witness said at some point a man came out from behind the trees and started attacking Havens with the pipe.

The witness said he eventually tackled the man to stop the attack. According to the affidavit, the witness heard the attacker say something to the effect of “serving” Havens.

After noticing Havens’ pockets were empty, police pulled a warrant for his missing phone and tracked it back to the area of 26th and Walnut streets and found Miller about 10 p.m. Saturday in the area with the phone.

Police said Miller had what appeared to be blood on his shoes and coat, and the pattern on his shoe matched a footprint found at the crime scene.

The affidavit did not say whether Miller and Havens knew each other. Police said both men were thought to be homeless.

Miller’s booking photo has not yet been released by police. He is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 12.