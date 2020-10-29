More sunny skies and a high of 55 today in Boulder

Boulder again should see sunny skies as the area continues its warming trend today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 55 and an overnight low of 33.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 60 and an overnight low of 37.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 31. Winds will be between 7 and 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 55 and an overnight low of 36.
