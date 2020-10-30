GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Weld County jury convicts Thornton man of…

Weld County jury convicts Thornton man of attempted murder in 2018 assault

A Thornton man has been convicted of attempted murder, among other charges, after trying to kill a man with a jack handle and then striking the victim with a vehicle.

Michael Galusha, 48, attempted to kill a man in May 2018 in a storage lot in the 7100 block of Miller Drive in Frederick, according to Frederick police.

The altercation started as a dispute over mechanical work done on a car, according to the news release from Frederick police. Galusha and his nephew, Douglas Dearborn, attacked the victim.

After a five-day trial last week, a Weld County jury found Galusha guilty of attempted murder, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Dearborn, also of Thornton, was sentenced to one year in jail and probation in July after pleading guilty to felony menacing in May in connection with the assault.

Galusha is scheduled for a sentencing hearing in Weld County Dec. 4.

Brooklyn Dance

