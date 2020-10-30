Boulder Canyon open after rockslide

Both lanes of traffic on Colo. 119 between Boulder and Nederland near Boulder Falls are back open after an overnight rockslide temporarily closed one lane.

According to a text alert from the Colorado Department of Transportation, the rock slide occurred overnight at the 34 milemarker of Boulder Canyon Drive.

CDOT spokesperson Jared Fiel said while the slide was in the area of an ongoing $31 million flood recovery construction project, it was not related to that work. Fiel said the contractors for that project cleared the rock from the roadway to reopen the closed lane to traffic.