Boulder County hospitalizations continue to rise

Boulder County reported 117 coronavirus cases Friday as the number of daily hospitalizations has continued to climb since mid-August.

County data shows 60 people are now hospitalized due to COVID-19. The last time there were more than 50 hospitalizations for coronavirus in the county before this week was April 24, when 58 people were hospitalized. Only three people were hospitalized Aug. 18, and the number has slowly increased since then. Data shows 123 hospital beds and 17 intensive care beds are available Friday, and both metrics fall into the “red” or warning zone on the county’s dials.

Boulder County Public Health officials said Friday’s triple-digit cases do not appear linked to a single cause.

“There are increases across all age groups, except those under 10,” Public Health spokesperson Mike Stratton said. “What we are seeing is a great deal of community spread, and much of this is coming from gatherings, both large and small.”

Stratton added the county is still at risk of moving to Safer at Home Level 3.

“And the best thing we can all do is to stay home. Don’t attend that Halloween gathering,” he said.

New COVID-19 cases took a slight dip over the past few days, but they continue to rise across age groups. We have also had 5 people die with COVID-19 in October, & hospitalizations are higher than they have been since April. Please stay home. More data: https://t.co/iR2ShxBlcq pic.twitter.com/oT0ftbNZRR — Bo Co Public Health (@bouldercohealth) October 30, 2020

The county sits at 5,797 cases and 85 deaths — five of which were reported in October. County data shows there are 257 disease investigations in progress and 212.1 new cases per 100,000 in the past 14 days. To date, 257 people have been hospitalized.

The University of Colorado Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard shows five cases returned from 107 diagnostic tests completed Thursday. There were 980 monitoring tests performed Thursday, and there are six isolation spaces in use, or 1%. Since Aug. 24, the university has conducted 6,806 diagnostic tests and 45,181 monitoring tests, and has recorded 1,159 positive on-campus cases.

Boulder Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 18 active cases, four symptomatic cases pending test results and six probable cases.

The following cases are active: two at Crest View Elementary, four at Eisenhower Elementary, one at Fireside Elementary, one at Foothill Elementary, one at Gold Hill Elementary, one at High Peaks Elementary, one at Broomfield Heights Middle, one at Southern Hills Middle, five at Boulder High and one at district’s Education Center. There is one symptomatic case listed each at Nederland Elementary, Pioneer Elementary, Ryan Elementary and Boulder High. The following cases are considered probable: two at Columbine elementary, one at Douglass Elementary, one at Foothill Elementary, one at Broomfield Heights Middle and one at Broomfield High School.

The dashboard lists 21 cases that are no longer active.

St. Vrain Valley’s coronavirus dashboard shows 124 cumulative cases, 49 of which are active.

Among students, the following cases are active: two at Alpine Elementary, one at Altona Middle, two at Blue Mountain Elementary, one at Coal Ridge Middle, one at Erie High, one at Fall River Elementary, five at Frederick High, two at Indian Peaks Elementary, four at LaunchED Virtual Academy, two at Mead High, one at Niwot High, one at Northridge Elementary, one at Rocky Mountain Elementary, two at Silver Creek High, three at Skyline High, one at Sunset Middle, five at Thunder Valley PK-8, three at Trail Ridge Middle and one at Westview Middle.

Among staff, the following cases are active: one at the Career Development Center, one at the Innovation Center, one at Longmont High, one at Rocky Mountain Elementary, two at Soaring Heights PK-8, one at Sunset Middle and three at Central Administration.

Statewide, there have been 104,426 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,278 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 2,105 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 9,031 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,196,585 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age

0-9: 112

10-17: 230

18-22: 2,427

23-24: 174

25-34: 597

35-44: 500

45-54: 486

55-64: 345

64-75: 208

75+: 238

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.