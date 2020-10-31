Boulder police work to coax barricaded person to surrender

Residents near the University of Colorado Boulder’s East Campus are asked to shelter in place while police respond to a barricaded person.

The person is in the 2900 block of East College Avenue and is in the middle of a possible mental health crisis, according to a news release sent from Boulder police just before 9 p.m.

Residents north of College Avenue and south of Pennsylvania Avenue have been asked to shelter in place, the release said, and individuals are asked to avoid the area.

There is no threat to the CU Boulder campus, university police tweeted Friday night.

There is a heavy @boulderpolice presence just east of 28th and south of Colorado Ave. There is no threat to campus. Please avoid the area. Follow them on Twitter for updates and download their app. #cuboulder https://t.co/oensf5pvhH — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) October 31, 2020

This is a developing story.