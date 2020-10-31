GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder police work to coax barricaded person…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder police work to coax barricaded person to surrender

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Residents near the University of Colorado Boulder’s East Campus are asked to shelter in place while police respond to a barricaded person.

The person is in the 2900 block of East College Avenue and is in the middle of a possible mental health crisis, according to a news release sent from Boulder police just before 9 p.m.

Residents north of College Avenue and south of Pennsylvania Avenue have been asked to shelter in place, the release said, and individuals are asked to avoid the area.

There is no threat to the CU Boulder campus, university police tweeted Friday night.

This is a developing story.

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. The Realtor Hall of Fame

    Fred Smith belongs in the Realtor Hall of Fame! Actually, he has been a RE/MAX Hall of Fame member since...
  2. The Best Thanksgiving Turkey Ever

    Are you ready to serve the best Thanksgiving turkey ever? You can if you order yours from Your Butcher, Frank,...
  3. Expert Commercial Plumbing Services

    Kerwin Plumbing & Heating serves many local businesses with expert commercial plumbing services. Their projects include schools, large retail projects,...
  4. Your Go-To Liquor Store

    Make Twin Peaks Liquor your go-to liquor store! You’ll find more of what you’re shopping for here, from a wall...
  5. Custom Stone Signage

    Custom stone signage adds upscale appeal to your home or business. Landmark Monuments creates eye-catching stone signs that set your...