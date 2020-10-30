Climber dies after fall from Boulder Flatirons

A man died this morning after falling from the Second Flatiron, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, someone called to report the fall at 8:45 a.m. today. Crews found the man at 9:22 a.m. and started resuscitation efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:45 a.m.

The man has not yet been publicly identified.

Crews were able to evacuate the body, and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.

At this time, officials do not suspect foul play.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Boulder Fire-Rescue, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, American Medical Response and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office all responded to the call.