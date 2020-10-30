Erie Parkway improvements scheduled

Starting Tuesday, road work will begin on Erie Parkway between Weld County Road 5 and Colliers Boulevard as part of the Erie Highlands filing 14 improvements.

Work is expected to last about one week, weather permitting.

Work hours are scheduled to be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a traffic advisory from the town’s Department of Public Works. Daytime and overnight lane shifts may be involved during the construction on Erie Parkway.

Motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists are being urged to pay attention to flaggers and traffic control signs, reduce speeds and, if possible, avoid the construction area during work hours, according to the advisory. Delays may occur and alternate routes are encouraged.

To enable travel through the construction area in a timely and safe manner, traffic control signs, delineators and flaggers will be on site. Contact the Town of Erie construction inspector, Corey Kuehner, at 303-926-2742 for more information about the project.