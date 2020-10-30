Highs in the 50s and 60s over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 38.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 58 and an overnight low of 31, with winds 7 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 61 and an overnight low of 37.