Highs in the 50s and 60s over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 62 and an overnight low of 38.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 58 and an overnight low of 31, with winds 7 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 61 and an overnight low of 37.
Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here