Invasive New Zealand mudsnails lead to South Boulder Creek closure

Part of South Boulder Creek is closed after Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks discovered New Zealand mudsnails.

The city’s regular wildlife monitoring in a part of the creek near East Boulder Community Center led to the discovery of the invasive aquatic species, and Boulder has since closed the creek from South Boulder Road to Marshall Road.

In addition to closing the creek, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks also opted to put the Gebhard Integrated Site Project on hold. The project is part of an ongoing restoration effort in South Boulder Creek.

Although the snails were discovered in mid-August, city staff did not formally share the information until Friday. However, Phillip Yates, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks spokesperson, said the organization immediately alerted Colorado Parks and Wildlife, put up educational signage and notified local angler groups. Beyond that, OSMP needed to develop a management strategy and understand how best to work with the community to limit the spread, Yates said.

“It definitely takes time to understand how we’re going to manage this kind of species,” he said.

According to information from the city, mudsnails are about the size of a grain of rice. One mudsnail can produce a colony of 40 million snails in a year because of their ability to rapidly reproduce through cloning.

“Because they are so small, they can hitch a ride from one water body to another on everything from a dog’s paw to fishing equipment, including boots and waders,” a city news release states.

This can make it challenging to determine where the mudsnails recently found in South Boulder Creek originally came from.

“There’s no way for us to really pinpoint the exact way that those were introduced,” said Robert Walters, invasive species specialist with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

This isn’t the first time Boulder’s discovered mudsnails in its creeks. In fact, the first New Zealand mudsnails in Colorado were found in 2004 in the South Platte River and Boulder Creek, Walters said.

While not directly harmful to humans, New Zealand mudsnails can disrupt aquatic ecosystems, harm fish populations and displace native insects. There are no practical means of removing all mudsnails, and the species can easily adapt to a wide range of aquatic ecosystems.

“We might see boom and bust cycles in the population density, but it’s unlikely that the population will ever completely taper off and die,” Walters said.

He said Colorado Parks and Wildlife and its partners are working to stop the spread of invasive species but noted it cannot be done alone.

“Coloradans certainly can take an active role in stopping the spread,” Walters said.

In its new release, Boulder offered a number of steps people can take, including:

Avoid accessing streams or creek areas where mudsnails have been found. If fishing in an affected area, use a wire brush to remove mud and vegetation from boots and gear immediately after stepping back onto dry ground.

If dogs go into the water, brush their paws and bellies on dry land.

Do not flush water used to clean boots or rinse equipment down storm drains.

Before returning home or entering another body of water, take precautionary steps, including freezing boots and gear overnight, soaking equipment in hot water, submerging waders and other equipment in solution specified by CPW or drying boots and gear, preferably in direct sunlight, for at least 48 hours.

While the creek is closed, OSMP intends to assess the situation and may decide to begin additional measures or further restrict creek access. Year-round mudsnail closures already are in effect for portions of Dry Creek and Boulder Creek.