Nursing aide accused of sex assault receives probation, work release

A former certified nursing aide at Boulder’s Mesa Vista assisted living facility accused of inappropriately touching a female patient was sentenced to probation and work release.

Joseph Eddington Collins, 55, pleaded guilty in August to one count of unlawful sexual contact – no consent, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Collins on Friday was sentenced to five years of probation that was stipulated in the plea deal, but Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill also imposed a 60-day work release sentence as a condition of that probation.

“The District Attorney’s Office is thankful for the courage of the victim in coming forward and reporting this crime in spite of the understandable fear she had due to the defendant’s position as a caregiver for her,” Director of Community Protection and Legislative Affairs Christian Gardner-Wood said in a statement. “The DA’s Office is committed to fighting for all members of our community who are victimized, especially those that are at-risk and most vulnerable, and we will continue to pursue justice in all of these cases. We thank the Boulder Police Department for their work and dedication in investigating this case and helping secure this outcome.”

According to an affidavit, Collins was suspended by the facility after the incident was reported and then later resigned because he “didn’t want people to be uncomfortable.”

Boulder police said the reported assault occurred at Mesa Vista, 2121 Mesa Drive, on Sept. 6, 2019.

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman paged for a nurse to help change her and said Collins came in. But the woman said the cleaning took “longer than it should,” and that Collins continued to rub her genital area even after she said he could stop and that she was clean.

The woman said Collins also made several “off-color” comments during the incident that made her feel uncomfortable and also offered to rub lotion on her.

The Boulder police detective in the affidavit wrote that Collins “knowingly subjected victim to unlawful sexual contact when he engaged in a manner substantially inconsistent with reasonable medical practices.”

When contacted by police on Sept. 17, 2019, after he resigned, Collins said he only did what the patient requested.