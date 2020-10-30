GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Phison Electronics to open division HQ in…

News
Boulder Area news

Phison Electronics to open division HQ in Broomfield

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Phison Electronics Corp. (TPEX: 8299), a Taiwanese data storage technology firm with United States operations in San Jose, Calif., announced this week the opening of a new office in Broomfield that’s home to the company’s systems integration and engineering group.

“Colorado is one of the major storage industry centers in the United States. Some of the most prominent global companies in the storage and applications industry have a presence in Colorado. Investment in our engineers and R&D center there represents Phison’s commitment to supporting our OEM customers locally while maintaining technology leadership. In addition, it reinforces Phison’s successful path in the enterprise storage market,” Phison Electronics K.S. Pua said in a news release announcing the new office.

Phison operates out of offices at 329 Interlocken Parkway.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. The Realtor Hall of Fame

    Fred Smith belongs in the Realtor Hall of Fame! Actually, he has been a RE/MAX Hall of Fame member since...
  2. The Best Thanksgiving Turkey Ever

    Are you ready to serve the best Thanksgiving turkey ever? You can if you order yours from Your Butcher, Frank,...
  3. Expert Commercial Plumbing Services

    Kerwin Plumbing & Heating serves many local businesses with expert commercial plumbing services. Their projects include schools, large retail projects,...
  4. Your Go-To Liquor Store

    Make Twin Peaks Liquor your go-to liquor store! You’ll find more of what you’re shopping for here, from a wall...
  5. Custom Stone Signage

    Custom stone signage adds upscale appeal to your home or business. Landmark Monuments creates eye-catching stone signs that set your...