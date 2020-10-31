Broomfield Community Foundation more than doubles last year’s giving

So far this year the Broomfield Community Foundation has invested more than $338,300 into the community by awarding grants to area nonprofits.

The foundation’s annual grants, which are traditionally distributed in the fall, were awarded earlier this month to 44 organizations that directly serve Broomfield residents. This year, on top of COVID emergency grants, the foundation distributed $131,000.

Last year that amount was $123,000, said Marianna Williamson, executive director of Broomfield Community Foundation.

“We’re so grateful for the community’s outpouring of support this year despite difficult circumstances faced by all,” Williamson said. I “thought we would be granting less because of financial impact that (the) pandemic has had on so many, and the number of donations already received this year restricted for Disaster Relief, but so proud to be distributing more than last year for this cycle.”

The grants provide much-needed support to all nonprofits, she said, whether they were providing direct services to clients or organizations that have had to cancel programs because of COVID-related restrictions.

Nonprofits that received grants include Broomfield Meals on Wheels, TRU Community Care, Ralston House and BackStory Theatre, which is currently using last year’s $1,000 grant to help put on Seussical the Musical.

Executive Director Mary Wilkie said this year’s round of grants will go toward next year’s show.

The show will be at the Broomfield Auditorium with limited seating because of COVID-19.

Out of caution for the safety of our cast, crews, and their families, live ticketing will only be available for the shows to members of the cast and crew’s immediate households, according to the nonprofit’s website. BackStory will be filming the live performances and hope to share the production in a streaming event when rights become available.

“Arts nonprofits are crucial to community connection and opportunities to express oneself and share in a broader cultural experience,” Wilkie said. “During this pandemic, many of our neighbors are struggling with isolation, anxiety and fear; our children are experiencing all this with the addition of uncertainty around school and extracurricular activities.”

She has seen from this cast how important it is for children to have a place to “go and work on shared accomplishments, to build each other up, to feel seen and heard and have a place to share the things they are worrying about and have an opportunity to let their friends make them feel better.”

The annual foundation grants are completely separate from the four rounds of Disaster Relief funding distributed between April and July. Those grants were restricted to support direct-service providers and to help curb the costs the providers unexpectedly incurred this year because of COVID-19 — such as personal protection equipment, food and other supplies.

The emergency grant cycle will continue as long as donations come in, Williamson said, adding that giving has slowed in the past few months.

So far the foundation has distributed more than $141,000 to 22 organizations in those four cycles. The fifth and final 2020 cycle will be completed by early December, Williamson said. The application will be posted on the foundation website soon.

One new venture the foundation has been working on is relaunching its Youth Advisory Committee. The initial application deadline was Oct. 15, Williamson said, but it has been extended through November.

The foundation is currently accepting applications for the newly revamped committee. Students in grades ninth through 12th can learn more at BroomfieldFoundation.org/YAC to learn more and apply. Priority will be given to students who live or go to school in Broomfield, Williamson said, but students will be considered on an individual basis.

The program will “give youth a broader understanding of philanthropy,” she said, and teach them the needs of the community and how local nonprofits address those needs.

Members of the YAC will manage the youth advisory fund and vote on how to distribute grants from that fund, she said. They will have a chance to hear from local nonprofit leaders and organization employees who serve the community and participate in community service activities.

So far the foundation has seen eight applications and would like to enroll about a dozen youth in the committee.

As the year draws to a close, the foundation is planning a Broomfield Gives campaign through November in partnership with Sill-TerHar Lincoln.

The campaign has two components, Williamson said. The first is recognizing the community’s efforts so far and encourage them to continue to give.

“We want to recognize and show our appreciation for our generous supporters and how the community has rallied to support our nonprofits and residents in need during this difficult year,” she said. “The needs are critical, and donor dollars have gone to local nonprofits addressing these critical needs: food and housing insecurity, job loss, mental health, access to educational resources, and providing resources to our vulnerable senior residents — to name a few.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic rolls on, the foundation is asking for continued support to “lift up not only our neighbors in need but also lift up the nonprofits who are working so hard to address these needs.”

In this season of giving, Williamson asked that people please consider ways they can make a direct impact locally, including becoming an iGIVE365 member; become a Legacy Partner; or honoring a loved one by making a gift in their name.

To be a Legacy Partner, a person donates $100 a month or $5,000 a year that supports the Community Endowment, or Legacy Fund, which supports nonprofits through the long term. The principle is invested and continues to grow, while the interest from the fund is used in annual granting.

Direct mailers will be sent out in November to promote the campaign and will include “I Heart Broomfield” stickers, which ties in with the foundation’s tagline “One Community. Many Hearts. Unlimited Impact” and the idea that Broomfield is a community with heart, Williamson said.

iGIVE365 members, including new members who sign up, will receive a limited edition heart ornament, she said. People who donate at the $500 level or higher will receive a custom gift basket for a night-in, which will be underwritten by Sill-Terhar. The foundation will not spend any donor dollars on gifts, stickers or ornaments, Williamson said.

iGIVE members donate $30 a month or $10 a day, 100% of which goes to the annual grant cycle.