News

Boulder County reports 140 new coronavirus cases Saturday; CU Boulder shows 10 positive tests

Boulder County on Saturday reported 140 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths. The University of Colorado Boulder showed 10 positive tests found during Friday testing.

The number of new cases brings the county’s coronavirus total to 5,937 positive or probable cases, according to Boulder County Public Health. The death toll remained at 85. There have been 258 people hospitalized with 258 disease investigations in progress.

CU Boulder reported through its online coronavirus dashboard that the 10 new cases were determined out of 92 PCR diagnostic tests completed Friday. There were 771 monitoring tests taken. Six isolation spaces are in use, which makes up 1% of the available isolation space on campus. Since the start of the semester Aug. 24, the university has recorded 1,169 total positive tests. In total, CU Boulder has conducted 45,952 monitoring tests and 6,898 PCR diagnostic tests.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there have been 107,350 cases. There have been 2,285 deaths among cases and of those, there have been 2,105 deaths due to COVID-19. There are 9,064 people hospitalized. There have been 1,222,276 people tested out of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population.

Boulder County cases by age, as of Oct. 29

0-9: 112

10-17: 230

18-22: 2,427

23-24: 174

25-34: 597

35-44: 500

45-54: 486

55-64: 345

65-74: 208

75+: 238

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.

Kelsey Hammon

