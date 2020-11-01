Boulder resident organizes ‘Ridin’ With Biden’ rally Saturday to show patriotism ahead of election

In the parking lot of Boulder’s Base-Mar Shopping center, more than a dozen people worked Saturday morning to fasten flags and signs to their cars and bicycles in preparation for a “Ridin’ With Biden” rally to show support for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

As she passed out route maps, Beth Fleming, of Boulder, said she helped organize the rally just three days before the presidential election because she wanted to show Democratic patriotism and visibility. The rally route Saturday passed by 28th Street, where pro-Trump protesters and Black Lives Matter protesters are frequently spotted.

“I felt like the other (pro-Trump) campaign was taking all the patriotism,” Fleming said. “I wanted to come out and show that we are excited, mobilized and love the country. We are trying to find ways to be COVID- compliant. I thought a car rally would be perfect and if someone hasn’t voted yet, get them excited to go vote.”

Fleming rallied Saturday with her husband, Dan Olson, who dressed in an American flag shirt and matching hat, and their two children, Amelia, 7, and Marshall, 8. The family drove in two separate cars. Olson’s car was draped in an American flag that read, “Biden for President.” As he drove, Olson waved a flag featuring Biden in sunglasses on it. Fleming’s car read, “Biden/Harris unite not divide!”

With the contentious presidential election only three days away on Saturday, those who participated said they wanted one last chance to make an impression.

“You can’t exactly knock on doors these days (due to the coronavirus),” said Steve Penton, of Boulder.

Penton was among the roughly half a dozen people who rode bikes in the rally and dressed like they were in a parade. One man wore layers of colorful bead necklaces, and one couple dressed in tie-dyed onesies. Everyone wore a mask, too, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Sonya Wytinck, of Boulder, said she wanted to show there “can be change in the country.”

“I just wanted to get out and do something positive and relieve some stress with friends and also send a message,” Wytinck said.

Wytinck, who rode her bike in the rally, said she is passionate about climate change issues. Wytinck said she disapproves of the way President Donald Trump has handled the issue, including his 2017 announcement that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a global effort to reduce climate change and prepare for its impacts.

Before the rally began, Fleming encouraged those participating to stay positive and not react negatively to those they passed.

“You can save giving people the finger for your own time,” she said.

Like others at the rally, Fleming said she wanted to encourage unity and common ground between opposing sides.

“I feel like Trump has done a number on both sides,” Fleming said. “Republicans are fearful that there will be social unrest, riots and socialism, and we feel this fear that there will be an end to Democracy and rise of white supremacy — all these things that are extreme. The reality is most people in the country don’t fall into either of those camps.”

The route Saturday included a drive down Broadway to Pearl Street to Walnut Street down Arapahoe Avenue and back on Broadway to return to the shopping center parking lot. Throughout the roughly 30-minute drive, Fleming said reactions were largely positive. She did note one Nazi salute from a man and a few middle fingers.

“Everyone who rode with us said that it made them feel great, and that was really my goal,” Fleming said in a text message following the ride.