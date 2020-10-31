Broomfield dance troupe offers online ‘Nutcracker’

This year the dancers portraying Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Mouse King will have an extra piece to their costume for the annual production of The Nutcracker.

A face mask will be worn by the estimated 50 dancers from the Colorado Conservatory of Dance, which is switching from a traditional live stage show to a streamed event.

Members of the public can watch one of five streamed performances of “The Nutcracker Sweet” — a one-hour version of the family favorite.

“In a time when many treasured traditions are threatened, many performing arts companies have been forced to cancel their holiday productions entirely, leaving families wondering how they can even begin to capture the magic of the season amid such challenging conditions,” the conservatory said in a news release.

Executive Director Rich Cowden said those in the industry try to help show people that art and culture are essential.

“The arts feeds a part of us that’s as important as the other things we look to,” Cowden said. “It’s food for the soul.”

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the highly divisive political environment, art can provide a way for people to get away from that a bit, but also to take a step back and appreciation what is “special, extraordinary and beautiful,” Cowden said.

“While to some people that might sound esoteric,” he said, “I think it has been borne out since March that people are turning to non-traditional forms of appreciating arts and culture. There’s a hunger in our world also for community. That’s one of the things we really focus on at CCD.”

Because other companies have had to cancel their annual show altogether, the nonprofit thought it was important to keep theirs going. Added to that is the importance and nostalgia people lend to the annual show. For dancers, it becomes part of their identities and “something they set their clock by.”

One unique aspect of the show this year will be audience members’ ability to buy specially-themed baskets of holiday treats along with their ticket/link purchase. That way they can join cast members from the ballet during the streaming event and enjoy goodies simultaneously with their favorite characters in real time.

The matinee shows include an interactive component where people are invited to eat certain treats from Clara’s Gift Basket, which will be available for sale with ticket purchases, during the show, said Communications Coordinator Rachel Long. The basket has about a dozen items, including a porcelain tea cup, bag of treats, paper fan and Russian doll charm.

Traditionally the nonprofit has a Nutcracker Tea the Sunday before Thanksgiving. Because it can’t occur this year, the organizers wanted people to still enjoy a treat.

Artistic Director Julia Wilkinson Manley said this approach allows audience members to feel as if they’re “part of the action.”

“While we know it’s not an equal substitute for a live, in-person performance, we feel like it’s a great way to build a virtual community around this timeless family classic,” she said.

Guest artists John Lam and Nina Matiashvili of Boston Ballet and Chase O’Connell and Beckanne Sisk of Ballet West will join the performance.

The conservatory of dance developed inclusive programming since March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the organization. It was among the first dance schools in the United States to pivot to an entirely online delivery platform for all classes and rehearsals, according to the organization, and currently operates as a hybrid program, offering limited in-person classes as well as online or on demand courses.

The conservatory, which is also a local nonprofit arts organization, has been in Broomfield since 1992.

Long said typically the Nutcracker’s seven performances each year draw between 3,000 and 4,000 people. Because theaters are closed, the ballet will be filmed at the CCD studios and will be edited together for the streamed shows.

Scenes were edited down to include no more than nine dancers, Long said. Filming and casting was done with safety measures in mind. Auditions were conducted in September and dancers have rehearsed every Saturday since, Long said, including some who joined over Zoom because they feel more comfortable dancing from home.

“We’re trying to accommodate them as best as we can,” Long said.

Over the spring and summer the conservatory had a Summer Moving Project and Compass Coaching Project, Long said, which were livestreamed out of the studio.

What: “The Nutcracker Sweet”

When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Streaming to any device

Price: $34.95, performance link will be emailed to people before the performance. Visit nutcracker2020.com or call 303-466-5685 to order.