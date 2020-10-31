Open Space webinar features bird talk

The next fall Open Space Speaker Series will occur 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Scott Taylor, assistant professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, will present “Why Birds Matter, and Why I Study Them” on a Zoom webinar. Visit Broomfield.org/OpenSpaceSpeakerSeries for connection information.

To call in dial 877-853-5247. The webinar ID is 986 7208 8334 and the passcode is 913802.

Taylor studies birds to gain insights into the impacts that humans are having on where animals live and how they interact, according to a Open Space newsletter.