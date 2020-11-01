GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 146 new coronavirus cases Sunday

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County on Sunday reported 146 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths. The University of Colorado Boulder showed two positive tests found during Saturday testing.

The number of new cases brings the county’s coronavirus total to 6,083 positive or probable cases, according to Boulder County Public Health. The death toll remained at 85. There have been 262 people hospitalized with 258 disease investigations in progress.

CU Boulder reported through its online coronavirus dashboard that the two new cases were determined out of 64 PCR diagnostic tests completed Saturday.

Six isolation spaces are in use at the university, making up 1% of the available isolation space on campus. Since the start of the semester Aug. 24, the university has recorded 1,171 total positive tests. In total, CU Boulder has conducted 45,952 monitoring tests and 6,962 PCR diagnostic tests.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there have been 109,910 cases. There have been 2,288 deaths among cases and of those, there have been 2,105 deaths due to COVID-19. There are 9,089 people hospitalized. There have been 1,236,323 people tested out of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
