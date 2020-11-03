Boulder District Judge rules against reinstating Longmont fracking ban

Boulder County District Judge Judith LaBuda has ruled against reinstatement of Longmont’s voter-approved ban on hydraulic fracturing for oil and gas deposits within the city.

Colorado Rising for Communities and that organization’s executive director, Joe Salazar, announced LaBuda’s ruling Monday evening and said it intended to appeal.

Colorado Rising for Communities filed the lawsuit on behalf of two environmental activist groups — Our Health, Our Future, Our Longmont and Food & Water Watch. It sought a Boulder County District Court declaration that local oil and gas fracking bans, such as the one Longmont voters approved in 2012 and later blocked by the Colorado Supreme Court, no longer conflict with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Act.

In 2016, the Colorado Supreme Court blocked enforcement of Longmont’s ban on hydraulic fracturing, the process of injecting sand, water and chemicals to free up deep underground oil and gas deposits, within the city’s boundaries.

The state’s high court ruled that Longmont’s prohibition interfered with state regulations and the state’s interest in oil and gas development. However, Our Health, Our Future, Our Longmont and Food & Water Watch argued in their lawsuit that increased local-control authority to regulate oil and gas activities contained in Senate Bill 19-181, a law the Legislature adopted last year, meant that the fracking ban voters added to Longmont’s municipal charter in 2012 is no longer out of compliance with state law and should be enforced.

Our Health, Our Future, Our Longmont and Food & Water Watch lawsuit named the city of Longmont, the state of Colorado and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission as defendants in the lawsuit. The Colorado Oil and Gas Association, an industry trade association, intervened on the defendants’ side of the case, opposing the plaintiffs’ efforts to reinstate the fracking ban.

LaBuda’s 14-page ruling, which was officially filed on Sunday afternoon, stated in one of its passage’s headlines that Longmont’s municipal home-rule charter fracking ban “is in operational conflict with state law” and said in another passage headline that the city charter’s fracking waste storage and disposal ban also “is in operational conflict with state law.”

LaBuda upheld arguments made by the Colorado Oil and Gas Association. She wrote that that industry group had said in its court filing that Longmont’s prohibition “continues to be unenforceable even after the passage of SB 19-181” and that Longmont’s charter amendment “remains in operational conflict with” the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Act” and that the city’s ban was thus “preempted by state law.”

LaBuda wrote that the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, in its filing, contended that the SB 181-amended Oil and Gas Conservation Act’s grants of power to local governments “is limited to certain matters affecting surface impacts of oil and gas operations” but that state law “explicitly grants authority for subsurface oil and gas regulation to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.”

She said the Oil and Gas Association argued that Longmont’s home-rule charter amendment “continues to materially impede state law because it prohibits fracking, a subsurface activity.”

City spokesperson Rigo Leal said in a Monday night email that Longmont has maintained a neutral response on the lawsuit’s primary issue of whether the fracking ban is pre-empted by state law, “leaving that issue to the other parties to argue and the Court to decide.”

Colorado Rising for Communities said in its Monday night news release that SB 19-181, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law last year, “provides local governments land use authority, greater control over oil and gas operations, and eliminated state preemption, among other things, making Longmont’s charter enforceable as a reasonable and necessary action to protect public health and safety.”

Salazar said in a statement that the Boulder District Court, in LaBuda’s decision, “has clearly misread the intent of the Legislature when issuing its decision in this case. It’s almost as though the court is in disbelief that the law significantly changed in 2019.”

Salazar said, “Municipalities were expressly granted authority to regulate in the interest of public health and safety, including regulating the surface impacts of hydraulic fracturing (fracking). We knew this was going to be a fight, and so fight we must!”

He said, “An appeal is imminent.”

This was the second legal effort by Our Health, Our Future, Our Longmont and Salazar to get the courts to declare Longmont’s ban no longer conflicts with state law and must be enforced.

Our Longmont initially filed a motion in August 2019 to re-open the 2014 case in which the Colorado Supreme Court had ruled that Article XVI of the Longmont Municipal Charter, which banned fracking within city limits, was in conflict with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Act.

However, Boulder County District Court Judge Nancy Salomone ruled in December that the change in state law was not “an extraordinary circumstance that warrants reopening this case.”

Salomone further stated that Our Longmont “may have the merits of its claim resolved by filing a new action for declaratory judgment,” which Salazar as well as Our Health, Our Future, Our Longmont and Food & Water Watch did in January.

Our Longmont member Michael Bellmont contended in Monday’s Colorado Rising for Communities news release that the Legislature last year expressly gave local governments the power “to regulate oil and gas operators in a manner that is more protective than state standards.”

“That means local governments have the authority to ban or enact moratoria,” Bellmont said. “We are disappointed in the court’s decision.”