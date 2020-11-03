Boulder man nurtures a great pumpkin

Getting into the Halloween spirit often means decorating a house, buying candy and carving pumpkins.

Stuart Mann participated in those festivities, and he carved a pumpkin that weighed more than an average person.

Mann is an accident injury lawyer who has been growing pumpkins for 15 years. He started growing pumpkins as something fun to do with his three kids and got hooked on the science behind the product.

“I enjoy gardening and growing vegetables and spending time out in the yard, but the whole giant pumpkin thing grabbed me for some reason,” Mann said.

His record for pumpkin weight was at 225 pounds before this year, but he now has a pumpkin that weighs between 400 and 500 pounds.

Mann said this journey started with the seeds. “You see contests with people that are professional pumpkin growers, and I did some research online and found a grower who I like and who sells pedigreed seeds. So those have pedigreed parents that are crossed.”

Mann’s seeds came from a cross of pumpkins that were 2,100 and 1,900 pounds. Pumpkins that big are extremely high maintenance and require a lot of room. Mann’s pumpkin from this year used a 20-by-40 foot space for all of its vines.

For giant pumpkins, the vines and flowers require a lot of upkeep. “You kind of select the pumpkin that you think is going to be the one. It’s in the right place in the yard; it’s in the right place in the ground; it seems to be very vigorous and then you pick off all of the other flowers and pumpkins that try and grow,” Mann said. This helps all of the energy from the plant go into one pumpkin instead of a bunch of little ones.

Mann said this year was set apart because the season lasted longer than normal. He moved the plant to a spot with more space and he kept pests from getting to it.

“The really hot days, which we had a lot of this year, were awesome. You could almost watch it growing,” he said.

For anyone who might want to grow a giant pumpkin in the future, Mann said, “You need good soil, you need full sun, and you need a lot of space.”