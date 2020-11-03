Boulder police issue 22 Halloween party citations

Boulder police issued at least 22 citations for public health order violations and nuisance parties and broke up at least eight parties on Friday and Saturday night, according to city officials.

University of Colorado Boulder Police Department officers issued an additional three citations for violating public health orders.

Properties cited by the city were located in the 900 block of 9th Street, 800 and 1000 blocks of 11th Street, 1100 block of 12th Street, 900 block of 14th Street, 900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, 900 block of Pleasant Street and 900 block of Marine Avenue.

None of the addresses were under stay-at-home orders issued by the city in October. Interfraternity Council on the Hill Greek Advocate Marc Stine said he was not aware of any affiliated fraternities that were cited by police over the weekend.

City officials were anticipating a lot of activity on Halloween weekend regardless of the pandemic, spokesperson Sarah Huntley said. There could be additional citations that occurred but have not yet been processed, she noted.

The tickets fall under the city’s criminal authority and require individuals to appear in municipal court, Huntley said. They are punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The properties will also be referred to the city’s civil abatement process, which includes additional investigation and possible action involving the property owner and rental licenses. Revoking a property owner’s rental license is a last resort, Huntley said.

“We want to work collaboratively and cooperatively with property owners, but also need people to understand that this pandemic is a very serious situation and we need compliance,” she said. “We prefer voluntary compliance, but when that doesn’t happen, we need to be able to protect our community.”

CU Boulder will likely issue “several” interim suspensions and campus exclusions related to weekend public health order violations, spokesperson Joshua Lindenstein wrote in an email. That information will be released Wednesday.

The university communicated its expectations to students about Halloween last week, Lindenstein wrote, and the majority of students are abiding by public health orders.

“Any students cited for violating public health orders over the weekend face possible sanctions by the university, including suspension, as well as potential fines and other penalties issued by the City of Boulder,” he wrote. “CU Boulder remains committed to providing safe educational and social experiences for our students.”

Boulder County Public Health will work with the city and CU Boulder to hold residents responsible “as much as we’re able,” spokesperson Chana Goussetis said in an email.

“Of course, we’re very disappointed and frustrated that folks are continuing to gather like they did this weekend,” Goussetis wrote.

Current public health orders limit gatherings to 10 people from no more than two households.

“More important than the law, though, is that to stop the spiraling number of new cases, everyone must stop spending time with others outside of their household. Residents should stay home and away from others as much as possible until we start to see a decline in new cases,” Goussetis wrote.

Public Health will set up pop-up, onsite coronavirus testing as needed for priority populations, she said. The county is also looking at setting up an additional testing site in Longmont, though that has not yet been finalized.