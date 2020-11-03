Broomfield Chamber, Community Foundation unveil Small Business Fund

The Broomfield Chamber of Commerce and the Broomfield Community Foundation have announced a small-business fund to provide relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broomfield Small Business Fund will distribute cash grants to assist eligible small businesses that are or may have closed temporarily, are having financial difficulty paying business rent and utilities, and/or are facing staff reductions or cuts in hours due directly to COVID-19 related market impacts, the organizations announced.

Businesses can apply for the Small Business Fund by visiting www.broomfieldfoundation.org/smallbiz.

“Broomfield has long been a great place to start and grow your business. Our community is a strong supporter of small business and now many of them are at risk of permanently going out of business through no fault of their own,” Sam Taylor, president and CEO of the Broomfield Chamber, said in a prepared statement. “This fund will offer a lifeline for those companies that need a little extra help as winter approaches, potentially damaging their companies further because of the pandemic.”

“The Broomfield Community Foundation is proud to support the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce and our local small businesses throughout the long-term recovery period to get back on their feet,” said Marianna Williamson, executive director of the Broomfield Community Foundation, which will manage the fund and distribute grants. “The Broomfield Small Business Fund provides an easy solution for local residents and corporate supporters to assist fellow Broomfield businesses in a unique and impactful way.”

Businesses that receive grants can use funds on direct business expenses such as payroll, inventory, supplies, lease or rent payments for non-residential business premises, and utilities for non-residential business locations. The funding is intended to promote business success, resulting in employee retention, supplement business revenues for payment of expenses, and sustaining business activity in the city and county of Broomfield.

For questions or more information on the Broomfield Small Business Fund or the application, or to make a donation supporting local businesses, contact the Broomfield Chamber of Commerce at info@BroomfieldChamber.com.

