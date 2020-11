Erie Police School Resource Officers were notified by school staff at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday that a south facing cafeteria window at Erie High School was damaged by a projectile.

Investigators believe that it occurred just after midnight.

According to the Erie Police Department, no further details will be provided during this active investigation and the department is working with school officials. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Erie Police dispatch at 303-441-4444.