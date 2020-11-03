Extraction files for permit extension that would allow drilling project to stop until litigation resolved

Extraction Oil & Gas on Monday filed for a permit extension with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission that the company said would allow it to stop construction on its 32-well pad site near the Boulder and Weld county line until its ongoing litigation with Boulder County is resolved.

If the oil and gas commission agrees to extend the permits’ expiration date until six months after a court rules on the pending litigation, then Boulder County will vacate its upcoming hearing in bankruptcy court. Boulder County last week filed an emergency motion in Delaware bankruptcy court requesting that a judge lift a stay on pending litigation between Extraction and Boulder County after the county learned from a resident that the oil and gas company as soon as Nov. 11 intended to begin construction on 21 oil and gas wells on the property where Boulder County holds a conservation easement.

Given the “imminent drilling plans,” the county hoped a judge would lift the stay — made possible when Extraction in June filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — so Boulder County’s appeals on two lawsuits the county filed challenging Extraction’s legal rights to drill on the protected property can move forward. Boulder County also sent a letter to the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission requesting that it suspend the permits that allow the wells until the litigation is resolved.

Extraction, a Denver-based company that’s incorporated in Delaware, wrote in its permit extension application that it needed to begin construction on the well site by Nov. 17 in order to secure the rights before the permits expire. However, if the COGCC approves the extension, Extraction wrote in the application that it’s willing to “not conduct any further activities … or begin any new activities” until the pending litigation is resolved, although it maintains that it has a legal right to do so.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will make a decision on Extraction’s request in a Nov. 16 hearing, according to COGCC spokesperson Megan Castle. Castle said all variances must go through the commission.

When asked for a comment, Extraction media spokesperson Brian Cain referred to the application the company filed Monday with the commission.

Boulder County Senior Assistant Attorney Kate Burke said the county intends to vacate the emergency motion filed in bankruptcy court and prioritize the oil and gas commission’s process. Extraction’s bankruptcy proceedings will continue and the lawsuits can move forward when the bankruptcy is concluded, according to a county news release. Extraction can continue its construction if the court rules in its favor on the pending lawsuits.

“If things go south or change … we can always go back and start that same route again if we need to,” Burke said about the emergency motion filed last week.

The Boulder County commissioners in a news release expressed relief about Extraction’s request for a permit extension.

“It is important that the county have its day in court defending our conservation easement and not have an oil company go ahead and drill using the excuse that they are in bankruptcy court to get around our lawsuit,” Boulder County Commissioner Matt Jones stated in the news release.

Likewise, Burke said she was appreciative of the “multi-party agreement.”

“The primary point of the agreement is between the county and Extraction, but the COGCC is an important player in this,” she said. “We really appreciate their interest in the matter and their willingness to give it their quick attention.”