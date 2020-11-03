Pocket Outdoor Media continues string of acquisitions by buying photography service

Pocket Outdoor Media LLC has claimed another outlet in its monthslong acquisition rout by purchasing endurance sports photography outlet FinisherPix.

FinisherPix photographs events from 5K road races to the triathlons making up Ironman World Championship. In a statement Monday, the Boulder-based Pocket said it plans to expand the photography service’s range to events sponsored by its magazine titles.

“FinisherPix was an obvious choice as we build a 360-degree view of the active lifestyle participant that engages with our media brands, which includes celebrating their achievements at events,” CEO Robin Thurston said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pocket has been on a tear in acquiring titles this year, taking on 16 titles in July and Carbondale-based Big Stone Publishing Ltd. last month. It also raised $11.22 million in a Series A round this year, according to filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

