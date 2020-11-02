Sunny skies with a high of 71 today in Boulder

Boulder should see clear skies and highs in the 70s throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 42.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 72 and an overnight low of 46.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 44.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 70 and an overnight low of 42.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 70 and an overnight low of 42.