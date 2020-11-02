Suspect in Boulder County menacing, vehicular eluding case takes plea deal

A 19-year-old accused of going on a crime spree last year during which he threatened people with a handgun and eluded deputies in Boulder County took a plea deal to resolve his case.

Christian Tull pleaded guilty to vehicular eluding, felony menacing, eluding a police officer and attempted menacing on Oct. 21, according to court records.

Tull was given a two year probation sentence on the attempted menacing count, a misdemeanor, and the eluding count, a traffic offense.

Tull was then given a two-year deferred sentence on the two felony counts. If he is able to comply with the terms of his probation and does not pick up any new cases, he will be able to then later have his guilty plea withdrawn.

Tull was originally set for trial in late October, but that trial was vacated as a result of the plea deal.

According to officials, Boulder County deputies were dispatched to a felony menacing call on Sept. 6, 2019, in the area of North Foothills Highway and Lefthand Canyon Drive after police said Tull threatened another motorist with a handgun.

Later that night, officers with the Boulder Police Department were called to another felony menacing in the area of Broadway and Pearl Street after Tull reportedly pointed a handgun at pedestrians crossing the street.

Police received reports that Tull had driven north from Broadway and onto North Foothills Highway toward Lyons, and then east toward Longmont on Colo. 66. Deputies caught up to Tull at Colo. 66 and Main Street in Longmont and tried to execute a traffic stop.

Tull tried to flee, but Longmont police were able to successfully use stop sticks, which punctured multiple tires on Tull’s car. Tull stopped his car, and surrendered to law enforcement, according to police.