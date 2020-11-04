GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

2020 Boulder County-area election results

2020 Boulder County-area election results

Federal offices

U.S. Senate

John W. Hickenlooper (D)… 55%

Cory Gardner (R)… 43%

Daniel Doyle (AV)… 0%

Stephan “Seku” Evans (U)… 0%

Raymon Anthony Doane (L)… 1%

Danny Skelly (I)… N/A

Bruce Lohmiller (G)… N/A

Michael Sanchez (I)… N/A

 

2nd Congressional District

Joe Neguse (D)… 62%

Charlie Winn (R)… 35%

Thom Atkinson (L)… 2%

Gary Swing (U)… 0%

4th Congressional District

Ike McCorkle (D)… 37%

Ken Buck (R)… 60%

Bruce Griffith (L)… 2%

Laura Ireland (U)… 1%

 

State offices

Regent of the University of Colorado — Congressional District 2

Callie Rennison (D) … 60%

Dick R. Murphy (R) … 36%

Christian Vernaza (L) … 4%

State Senate District 17

Sonya Jacquez Lewis (D) … 75%

Matthew D. Menza (R) … 25%

Andrew J. O’Connor (G) … N/A

State Senate District 18

Steve Fenberg (D) … 88%

Peg Cage (R) … 12%

State Senate District 23

Barbara Kirkmeyer (R) … 51%

Sally Boccella (D) … 49%

State House District 10

Edie Hooton (D) … 90%

Kenneth J. Stickney (R) … 10%

State House District 11

Mark Milliman (R) … 26%

Karen McCormick (D) … 74%

State House District 12

Tracey Bernett (D) … 80

Eric J. Davila (R) … 20

State House District 13

Kevin Sipple (R)… 26%

Judy Amabile (D)… 71%

James E. “Jed” Gilman (L)… 3%

State House District 33

Matt Gray (D)… 65%

Mindy Quiachon (R)… 35%

State House District 49

Yara Hanlin Zokaie (D)… 42%

Mike Lynch (R)… 58%

State House District 63

Dan Woog (R)… 62%

Gen Schneider (D)… 34%

Joe Johnson  (L)… 4%

Boulder County offices

Boulder County District Attorney

Michael Dougherty (D)… 100%

 

Boulder County Commissioner — District 1

Claire Levy (D)… 76%

Cinda Kochen (R)… 24%

Boulder County Commissioner — District 2

Marta Loachamin (D)… 77%

James T. Crowder (R)… 23%

Louisville City Council-Ward 3

Kyle Brown … 100%

Superior Town Board

(Vote for no more than three)

Mark Lacis … 26%

Gladys Forshee … 7%

Paige Henchen … 20%

Tim Howard … 20%

Chris Ochs … 10%

Kevin Ryan … 17%

 

Broomfield County races

 

17th Judicial District, District Attorney

Tim McCormack (R) … 44%

Brian Mason (D) … 56%

 

Weld County offices

Weld County District Attorney

Michael J. Rourke (R)… 100%

Weld County Commissioner-At-Large

Paul N. Echternacht (D)… 39%

Perry Buck (R)… 61%

Weld County Commissioner-District 1

John Shull (D)… 36%

Mike Freeman (R)… 64%

Weld County Commissioner District 3

Michael Welch (D)… 41%

Matthew Hess (R)… 4%

Lori A. Saine (L)… 54%

County Council-At-Large

Elijah Hatch … 54%

Andrew L. Clark … 46%

County Council-District 1

David M. Huntwork … 47%

Rupert Parchment … 53%

Dacono City Council

(Vote for no more than two)

Kathryn Wittman … 30%

Kevin Plain … 18%

Adam Morehead … 31%

Debbie Nasta … 21%

Colorado ballot measures

Amendment B Senate Concurrent Resolution SCR20-001 – Repeal Property Tax Assessment Rates

Yes … 58%

No … 42%

Amendment C  House Concurrent Resolution HCR20-1001 – Bingo Raffles Allow Paid Help and Repeal Five-Year Minimum

Yes … 52%

No … 48%

Amendment 76 Initiative #76 – Citizenship Qualification of Electors

Yes … 62%

No … 38%

 

Amendment 77 Initiative #257 – Local Voter Approval of Gaming Limits in Black Hawk, Central City, and Cripple Creek

Yes … 60%

No … 40%

Proposition EE

House Bill HB20-1427 – Cigarette Tobacco and Nicotine Products Tax

Yes … 69%

No … 31%

Proposition 113 Senate Bill SB19-042 – National Popular Vote

Yes … 53%

No … 47%

Proposition 114 Initiative #107 – Restoration of Grey Wolves

Yes … 50%

No … 50%

Proposition 115 Initiative #120 – Prohibition on Late-Term Abortions

Yes … 41%

No … 59%

Proposition 116 Initiative #306 – State Income Tax Rate Reduction

Yes … 56%

No … 44%

Proposition 117 Initiative #295 – Voter Approval Requirement for Creation of Certain Fee-Based Enterprises

Yes … 52%

No … 48%

Proposition 118 Initiative #283 – Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program

Yes … 57%

No … 43%

Boulder ballot issues

Issue 2B No eviction without representation

Yes … 59%

No … 41%

Question 2C Public Service Company Franchise

Yes … 54%

No … 46%

Question 2D Repurpose the utility occupation tax

Yes … 56%

No … 44%

Question 2E Charter amendments related to direct election of the mayor

Yes … 79%

No … 21%

Question 2F Charter amendment related to the Boulder Arts Commission

Yes … 86%

No … 143%

Longmont ballot issues

Question 3C Water system improvements bond

Yes … 81%

No … 19%

Question 3D Property leases charter amendment

Yes … 54%

No … 46%

Louisville ballot issues

Issue 2A Disposable bag tax

Yes … 66%

No … 34%

 

St. Vrain and Left Hand Water Conservation District ballot issues

Issue 7A Mill levy increase

Yes … 72%

No … 287%

Sunshine Fire Protection District ballot issues

 

Issue 6A Gallagher revenue stabilization

Yes … 78%

No … 22%

 

Baseline Water District ballot issues

Issue 6B Elimination of term limits

Yes … 65%

No … 35%

 

 

Broomfield County ballot issues

Question 2A Marijuana sales tax

Yes … 60%

No … 40%

Question 2B Revenue stabilization for property tax

Yes … 32%

No … 68%

 

Question 2C Oil extraction on open space

Yes … 58%

No … 42%

Mead ballot issues

Issue 2D Street improvements tax increase

Yes … 47%

No …  53%

Issue 2E Tax increase to fund police department

Yes … 47%

No … 53%

Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District ballot issues

Issue 6B Revenue stabilization

Yes … 46%

No … 54%

 

Question 6C Restructuring the district

Yes … 82%

No … 18%

 

Berthoud ballot issues

Question 3B Muni broadband, phone service and TV

Yes … 78%

No … 22%

Results as of 9 p.m.

Camera Staff

