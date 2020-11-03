GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder coroner identifies man who fell from Flatirons

By Boulder Daily Camera
The man who died in a fall from the Second Flatiron last week was identified by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office in a release today as Andrew Caplan, 49.

The fall was first reported at 8:45 a.m. Friday, according to officials. Crews found Caplan at 9:22 a.m. and started resuscitation efforts, but he was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:45 a.m.

Boulder County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield said nobody actually saw Caplan fall, and so officials do not know exactly where he was or what he was doing at the time.

“We likely won’t know what led to the fall,” Haverfield said.

Caplan was not wearing climbing gear, Haverfield said.

Crews were able to evacuate the body on Friday, and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
