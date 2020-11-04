Boulder County-area Dems winning most statehouse seats, based on early results

Though several state lawmakers representing parts of Boulder and southwest Weld counties are term-limited or aren’t running again, early election results show the party affiliations of those open seats are likely staying the same.

For three state Senate seats, Democrats are leading in two and a Republican is ahead in the third.

Sonya Jaquez Lewis, a state representative, is in the lead in her bid to move to represent District 17 in the state Senate. The seat, which represents Longmont and Lafayette, was held by Democrat Mike Foote. Foote, appointed in 2019, declined to run.

Jaquez Lewis has 71% of the vote. Her opponent, Republican and systems engineer Matthew Menza has 29%.

Senate District 18 incumbent Steve Fenberg, a Boulder Democrat and Senate majority leader, is solidly ahead of challenger Peg Cage, a Longmont Republican and past chairwoman of the Boulder County Republicans. District 18 includes Boulder and parts of western Boulder County.

Fenberg, who has represented the district since 2017, has 85% of the vote, based on early results, while Cage has 15%.

In Senate District 23, which includes Broomfield and the Weld County portion of Longmont plus parts of Erie, the winner will replace term-limited Republican Vicki Marble.

Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Weld County Commissioner, is edging out Democrat Sally Boccella, a substitute teacher. Kirkmeyer has 53% of the vote, based on early results, while Boccella has 47%.

Of seven state House seats, five Democrats and two Republicans are in the lead.

Democrat Karen McCormick, a veterinarian, is in the lead over Republican Mark Milliman, an electrical engineer, in northern Boulder County’s House District 11. The seat, which includes Lyons, Niwot, west Longmont and Allenspark, was held by term-limited Democrat Jonathan Singer.

McCormick has 70% of the vote, based on early results, while

has 30%.

For State House District 12, Democrat Tracey Bernett, an entrepreneur, is in the lead over Republican Eric Davila, an administrator. The seat, which covers parts of Longmont, Lafayette and Louisville, was held by Jaquez-Lewis, who is running for state Senate.

Bernett has 77% of the vote to Davila’s 23%, based on early results.

In the lead to replace term-limited Boulder Democrat and Speaker of the House KC Becker in House District 13 is Democrat Judy Amabile, co-founder of Polar Bottle. The district includes western Boulder, Eldora, Eldorado Springs, Jamestown, Nederland and Ward and all of Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand and Jackson counties.

Amabile has 72% of the vote, based on early results. Republican and Eldorado Natural Spring Water co-founder Kevin Sipple and Libertarian James “Jed” Gilman have 26% and 3% of the vote, respectively.

Republican Mike Lynch, an Army veteran and president of Loveland business Western Heritage, is in the lead in State House District 49 against Democrat Yara Hanlin Zokaie, a tax attorney. The district, which covers parts of Weld and Larimer counties and includes Berthoud, was held by term-limited Republican Perry Buck.

Lynch has 59% of the vote, based on early results, while Hanlin Zokaie has 41%.

Republican Dan Woog, a small business owner and former Erie trustee, is in the lead to replace term-limited Republican Lori Saine in the State House District 63 seat. The Weld County district includes Erie, Firestone and Frederick.

Woog has 58% of the vote, based on early results. Democrat Gen Schneider, stay-at-home mom and former Dacono City Council member, and Libertarian Joe Johnson, former Frederick trustee, have 38% and 4%, respectively.

In the two Boulder County state House districts where incumbents are running, the incumbent Democrats are winning, based on early results.

In central Boulder’s House District 10,

, a Boulder Democrat running for her third term, was leading over Republican challenger Kenneth Stickney, who is running for state office for the first time.

Hooton has 88% of the vote, based on early results, while Stickney has 12%.

Democrat Matt Gray also is in the lead in House District 33, which includes Broomfield, west Erie and Superior. Gray, a lawyer, is running for his third term in the House against Republican Mindy Quiachon, a small business owner.

Gray has 64% of the vote, based on early results, while Quiachon has 36%.