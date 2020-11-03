Boulder participating in Thursday’s Colorado Pollinator Summit

The Colorado Pollinator Network on Thursday will host its annual summit where experts join to talk pollinator conservation.

The summit, which will be held virtually from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., features sessions on equity, policies that accelerate conservation, Colorado’s pollinator research and managing lands to protect pollinators. Dave Goulson, one of the world’s leading bee researchers, will give the keynote speech.

Boulder is part of the Colorado Pollinator Network, and the city sponsors the Boulder Pollinator Garden Network, which encourages people to create “high quality pollinator environments” on public lands and in private gardens.

“Bees and other pollinators are declining, which has serious consequences for the natural environment and food security,” according to a news release from the city.

To register for Thursday’s summit, visit butterflies.org/copollinatornetwork/. Tickets are $20.