Colorado Proposition EE results: Higher tobacco, nicotine tax approved

Coloradans voted to approve a tax increase on tobacco products and a new tax on vaping products such as e-cigarettes on Tuesday.

Proposition EE will increase the tax on a pack of cigarettes from 84 cents to $2.64 by 2027. Taxes on other tobacco products will also increase to 22% of the manufacturer’s list price by the same year, while nicotine products will increase by 62% of the list price by 2027.

As of 11:01 p.m., more than 1.8 million (68.4%) votes were in favor of the measure and 877,219 votes (31.6%) were opposed. About 83% of votes were counted.

“Our kids just won big,” said Jake Williams, executive director of Healthier Colorado in a statement. “Voters chose to make life-changing investments in our children by providing every kid with access to preschool and implementing smart policy to keep them from getting hooked on nicotine.”

The money from the tax increases will be directed toward public education, universal preschool, and vaping cessation and education programs.

The measure was supported by the Colorado Education Association because it would bring money into the general fund, with the goal of decreasing vaping, said Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the association.

“We see that everyday in our schools with our students and the negative impacts that vaping has on our students,” she said.

A Bad Deal for Colorado, a group opposing the measure, said in a news release that it was “disappointed in the outcome” of the results.

“As our economy recovers from COVID-19, now is not the time to raise taxes on any Colorado voter,” said Mary Szarmach, co-owner of Smoker Friendly and Gasamat in the release.

The bill that placed Proposition EE on the ballot came after multiple efforts by state lawmakers seeking to reduce the state’s high rate of teen vaping and tobacco use among the broader public.

The state has one of the highest youth vaping rates in the U.S. So far, state lawmakers have taken small steps to curb vaping, such as banning the use of e-cigarettes in public buildings, while local governments have taken more aggressive steps. For example, Aspen became the first city in the state to ban the sale of all flavored nicotine products, including those with menthol, in 2019.