Congruex buys wireless internet infrastructure provider

Broadband infrastructure builder Congruex LLC recently acquired True North Management Services LLC, a St. Louis-based provider of wireless internet infrastructure.

True North, according to a Congruex news release, specializes in small cell installation, tower construction, maintenance and emergency response. The firm operates in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of True North, which immediately expands Congruex’s footprint in the Midwest and broadens the company’s offerings and customer set into the wireless space,” Congruex CEO Bill Beans said in the release.

Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP advised Congruex, and advisors to the sellers were Eagle

Venture Management and Henson Efron.

Congruex has been aggressive in both raising capital and acquiring firms across the country since being founded in 2016 and its majority stake acquisition by New York private equity firm Crestview Partners a year later.

True North marks the firm’s eighth acquisition since Crestview Partners took over. In July, Congruex bought Southeast Utilities of Georgia.

