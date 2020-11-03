Cases continue to rise as Boulder County risks moving to Safer at Home Level 3 restrictions

Boulder County is on the verge of having to move to Safer At Home Level 3 restrictions, as health officials warned rising case numbers could lead to the county moving one step closer to stay-at-home orders.

In a conference call Tuesday morning with University of Colorado Boulder officials, Boulder County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Zayach said Boulder County’s incidence rate has risen into Level 3 while the county’s positivity rate remains at Level 2.

Should both numbers move into Level 3, Zayach said Boulder County could wind up moving from Safer at Home Level 2 restrictions to Level 3 restrictions, the last phase before stay-at-home orders on the state’s coronavirus response dial. Zayach noted the state has already done this for other counties like Denver.

“At some point, the state will move us if we cannot lower our numbers,” Zayach said.

Zayach noted that cases are increasing across many different age groups, and said hospitalizations are up for every age group over 30.

“We really do need to pay attention,” Zayach said. “This impacts multiple age groups.”

The University of Colorado Boulder reported five new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but over the weekend police reported breaking up numerous parties on University Hill.

Boulder police issued at least 22 citations for public health order violations and nuisance parties and broke up at least eight parties on Friday and Saturday night, while CU Boulder police issued an additional three citations for violating public health orders.

“What we saw over the weekend is not OK,” CU Boulder Interim Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke said.

While Zayach said numbers among CU Boulder students have risen slightly in recent days, O’Rourke noted the increase in numbers have typically trailed behind the gathering activities.

“My guess is we will see a spike in cases after the parties we saw this weekend,” O’Rourke said. “We can’t confuse having numbers going down with being out of the woods.”