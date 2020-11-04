Early election results show voters not in favor of Mead’s proposed tax increase to support police, streets

Early results show voters are not in support of two ballot initiatives to raise sales and use taxes — one initiative for the Mead Police Department and one for street funding.

Unofficial election results on Weld County’s election website show that roughly 54% of voters are against 2D, known as the “Strictly Streets” proposal, with about 46% percent voting in favor of the measure. Ballot item 2E, also called Purely Police, is seeing similar results, with about 55% of voters against the measure and 45% in favor.

Ballot initiative 2E has proposed a 0.75% increase in sales and use tax that would be dedicated exclusively to funding the town’s police department. The funds would support the ability to add personnel, training equipment, efforts to create proactive community policing efforts and continue 24/7 police coverage and emergency response. If approved by voters, the proposal is expected to bring in $907,500 in the first fiscal year.

The Mead Town Board of Trustees voted to create a resolution in support of the passage of the ballot item. The resolution said that if the town continues operating the police department as is, the police budget is expected to triple in 10 years, taking up 50% of the town budget. This could require, according to the resolution, that the town make cuts to other service areas.

Ballot initiative 2D, known as “Strictly Streets,” asks for voters to approve a 1.2% increase in sales and use tax. The funds would be used exclusively to pay for street improvements and maintenance. The ballot item, if passed, is expected to generate $1.4 million annually. Trustees also on Sept. 14 voted unanimously to create a resolution in support of 2D.

“Strictly Streets” comes at a time when Mead’s streets are ranked 67 out of 100 and considered to be in fair condition, however, town officials anticipate conditions to worsen and become more costly to repair. In the next five years, town leaders expect road conditions to become poor. Keeping roads in fair conditions would cost $1.4 million annually, while the town currently spends about $400,000 on street maintenance, according to prior reporting on the issue.