Dacono City Council: Incumbent Kathryn Wittman,…

Dacono City Council: Incumbent Kathryn Wittman, Adam Morehead take lead

Adam Morehead (Courtesy photo)

Four candidates faced off Tuesday night in an effort to claim two of seats on Dacono’s City Council. Just after 8 p.m., results showed Kathryn Wittman, an incumbent, and Adam Morehead, who has nearly 30 years in law enforcement experience, in the lead.

According to Weld County’s election website, unofficial results showed that out of 1,212 votes Morehead had won 384, or about 32%, of the votes, while Wittman had 369, or about 30%, of the votes.

The contenders included Kevin Plain, 48, the city’s former mayor pro-tem, and Debbie Nasta, 61, who has been a Dacono councilmember since 2014. Nasta had 241, or about 20%, of the votes, followed by Plain, who had 218, or about 18%, of the votes, according to unofficial results.

Kathryn Wittman (Courtesy photo)

Dacono councilmembers are elected at large. The city does not have wards. There are six city council members on the council, and they serve three-year terms.

Kelsey Hammon

