Incumbents Joe Neguse, Ken Buck leading against challengers in early vote results

Incumbent Democrat Joe Neguse appears headed to a second term in his 2nd Congressional District seat, based on early returns.

2nd Congressional District Representative Joe Neguse

Neguse has garnered 58% of the vote, based on early results. Republican Charlie Winn has 39%; Libertarian Thom Atkinson has 2%; and Unity Party candidate Gary Swing has 1% of the vote.

The 2nd Congressional District covers north central Colorado and spans 10 counties, including Boulder, Broomfield and Larimer counties.

In Boulder County, Neguse has 85% of the vote, based on early results.

Neguse, a former University of Colorado regent and former director of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, has promised to address the public health risks and economic impacts created by the pandemic and to work to build consensus on proposals to address climate change.

He was first elected in 2018, becoming Colorado’s first African American congressman. He replaced Jared Polis, who didn’t seek reelection so he could run for governor.

In the 4th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Ken Buck is leading three challengers, based on early returns.

Buck has 60% of the vote, based on early results. Democrat Ike McCorkle has 37%; Libertarian Bruce Griffith has 2%; and Unity Party candidate Laura Ireland has 1% of the vote.

The 4th Congressional District, which includes Weld County plus multiple counties in eastern Colorado, is heavily Republican.

Ken Buck

Buck, a Windsor resident who is the chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, is seeking his fourth term. He has promised to continue to promote strong economic activity, including protecting oil and gas jobs, and advocating for limiting government spending. He was first elected in 2014 after serving for a decade as Weld County District Attorney.

McCorkle, who lives in Parker, is an 18-year Marine veteran and was a newcomer to politics.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
