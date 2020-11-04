Longmont 3C, 3D: Voters backing water bonds, property lease change in early election tallies

Longmont appeared to be getting residents’ consent to issue up to $80 million in bonds to finance improvements to the city’s water treatment, storage and delivery system, according to early unofficial vote tallies on Tuesday night.

Also leading in that early vote count, but with a lesser margin, was a proposed municipal charter amendment that would allow Longmont to lease city-owned properties to tenants for up to 30 years at a time, increasing the current charter’s 20-year limit on such leases.

After voting ended at 7 p.m. Tuesday, online postings from Boulder and Weld counties by 9 p.m. reported that of the first 42,589 votes counted on the water-bonds question, Ballot Issue 3C, about 81% of Longmont residents approved authorizing the bond sale, with 19% voting against it.

As for Ballot Issue 3D, the measure seeking the 10-year extension of Longmont’s current 20-year limit on leasing city-owned property to other users, Boulder and Weld elections officials reported that of the first 41,338 votes counted, about 54% of Longmont voters agreed with that proposed change and 46% opposed it.

City officials had said the projects to be financed by the $80 million in water bonds would pay for critical citywide system improvements to the city’s water treatment, storage and treated-water delivery systems.

The bonds would be repaid with part of the revenues from a five-year schedule of water rate increases the City Council already approved last year — water rates that already have taken effect and would continue to be collected regardless of voters’ decision on the bond proposal.

One of the projects that would be financed: $40 million to move capacity and backup functions from the aging Wade Gaddis Treatment Plant and expansion of the newer Nelson Flanders Treatment Plant. The Wade Gaddis plant will be decommissioned.

About $25 million would go toward replacement of treated-water storage tanks, and $15 million on repairing and replacing water distribution and transmission pipelines.

Longmont Ballot Issue 3D asked voters to allow for the lease of city property for up to 30 years, which a City Council majority and supporters of the measure said would allow expanding the use of city leases to attract private development/redevelopment on public lands, in order to enable construction of assets that meet the needs of the community.

These developments could include such assets as educational facilities, a performing arts center and a conference center, 3D supporters have said.