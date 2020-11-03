Lyons Elementary placed on “secure status”

Lyons Elementary School has been placed on “secure status” as law enforcement officers look for a person with a mental health issue in the area.

According to St. Vrain Valley School District officials, secure status is the new term for what used to be called lock outs, which is when classes continue normally, but no one is allowed in or out of the building.

“All students are safe and classroom activities are continuing as usual,” Lyons Elementary Principal Andrew Moore wrote in a letter to students’ families. “I would like to commend our students, staff, and teachers for following all safety protocols.”

More details about the person being sought were not available.