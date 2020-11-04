GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Mason takes early lead in Broomfield/Adams DA race

Mason takes early lead in Broomfield/Adams DA race

By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
Brian Mason is leading in the 17th Judicial District Attorney race, according to early voting results from the Colorado Secretary of State website, which shows him leading with 56% of the state vote as of 7:36 p.m.

Both Mason, a Democrat, and Republican Tim McCormack worked for more than a decade in the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which prosecutes cases in Adams and Broomfield counties.

Broomfield voters were in favor of Mason, casting nearly 61% of the votes as of 7 p.m.

Mason will replace Dave Young, who is term limited and whose office has recently received national attention for its decision to not charge officers in the death of Elijah McClain.

