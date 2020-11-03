Sunny skies with a high of 73 today in Boulder

Boulder should see clear skies and highs in the 70s again today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 73 and an overnight low of 48.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 70 and an overnight low of 44.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 43.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 69 and an overnight low of 43.
